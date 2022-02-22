POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Oil prices surge as crisis between Russia and Ukraine escalates
03:29
BizTech
Oil prices surge as crisis between Russia and Ukraine escalates
Oil prices are surging as the crisis between Russia and Ukraine escalates. According to analysts, the price of oil could spike to $110 a barrel if the crisis worsens further, given that the market is already facing supply chain disruptions. Oil prices have been very volatile in the past few months. Russia was the largest supplier of natural gas and oil to the European Union last year, and crude prices have rallied more than 80% since the beginning of 2021. For more, we spoke to Han Tan; Chief Market Analyst at Exinity Group. #OilPrices #RussiaUkraine #StockMarkets
February 22, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?