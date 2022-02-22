World Share

Across The Balkans: The Impact of the Ukraine Crisis on the Balkans

This episode examines the impact of the Ukraine crisis on the Balkans and Southeastern Europe. In a move that has angered the international community, Russia ordered troops into the separatists regions of Luhansk and Donetsk in Ukraine - recognized by Vladimir Putin as being independent. The overall unease and concerns over security generated by the rise of other separatist movements in the region is also being felt in Eastern Europe. NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says Putin's actions violate existing international agreements. During the NATO defence ministers meeting in Brussels last week, Stoltenberg raised the possibility of sending battle groups into central, eastern and southeastern Europe. He says NATO allies have the right to protect each other from Russia. But, what will having new NATO battlegrounds across the region mean for the Southeastern Europe? Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp