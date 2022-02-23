POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US, Europe hit Russia with sanctions as Ukraine hangs in balance
03:04
World
US, Europe hit Russia with sanctions as Ukraine hangs in balance
The US has levied sanctions on two major Russian banks, targeting its ability to close defence deals and access Western financing. The move comes as the Ukrainian Foreign Minister visited Washington to shore up additional support from the US, as well as lobby for further measures against Moscow. Russia's recognition of the two separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk has brought widespread condemnation from world powers. Now, Russia's parliament has given President Vladimir Putin permission to use force outside Russia. This could pave the way for a broader attack on Ukraine. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.
February 23, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?