Floods bring climate policy into focus of German election | Money Talks

Recent floods in Germany have shaken up campaigns for the national elections. With less than two months to go, the disaster that hit western parts of the country, has not only brought climate policies to the forefront, but also top candidate's leadership qualities. As Sibel Karkus reports from Berlin, it's not the first time, flooding have been decisive in German elections. #Germany #Floods #ClimatePolicy