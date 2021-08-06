POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Floods bring climate policy into focus of German election | Money Talks
03:02
BizTech
Floods bring climate policy into focus of German election | Money Talks
Recent floods in Germany have shaken up campaigns for the national elections. With less than two months to go, the disaster that hit western parts of the country, has not only brought climate policies to the forefront, but also top candidate's leadership qualities. As Sibel Karkus reports from Berlin, it's not the first time, flooding have been decisive in German elections. #Germany #Floods #ClimatePolicy
August 6, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?