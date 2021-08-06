BizTech Share

Mexico sues 11 US gunmakers for illicit weapon sales | Money Talks

Mexico's government is suing 11 major US gun makers, for their role in the illegal cross-border trade of arms. The lawsuit accuses Baretta USA, Smith and Wesson and others, of fueling drug-related violence in the country. Its seeking up to $10 billion in compensation along with stricter enforcement of gun controls. Mobin Nasir reports. For more, lawyer and social commentator, Joseph Haynes Davis joined us now from Orlando, Florida. He's an advocate of the Second Amendment of the US Constitution which protects the right to bear arms #GunSales #Mexico #IllicitWeapons