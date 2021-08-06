World Share

What’s Behind Greece’s Unfair Treatment of Its Turkish Minority?

The relations between Turkey and Greece haven't been warm of late. Last year, there have been a series standoffs in eastern Mediterranean and altercations on several bilateral and international forums regarding maritime disputes and about Cyprus' future. But relations between the two countries are likely to get affected further after the Greek government closed down a dozen of primary schools belonging to the 150,000-strong Turkish minority in the Western Thrace region. The Turkish minority in Greece fear that their rights, as guaranteed by the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne, are under threat. So, what’s behind this unfair treatment of the Turks in Greece? Guests: Giray Sadik Director of EU Research Centre at Ankara Yildirim Beyazit University Tudor Onea Assistant Professor at Bilkent University