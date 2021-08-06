POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What’s Behind Greece’s Unfair Treatment of Its Turkish Minority?
10:29
World
What’s Behind Greece’s Unfair Treatment of Its Turkish Minority?
The relations between Turkey and Greece haven't been warm of late. Last year, there have been a series standoffs in eastern Mediterranean and altercations on several bilateral and international forums regarding maritime disputes and about Cyprus' future. But relations between the two countries are likely to get affected further after the Greek government closed down a dozen of primary schools belonging to the 150,000-strong Turkish minority in the Western Thrace region. The Turkish minority in Greece fear that their rights, as guaranteed by the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne, are under threat. So, what’s behind this unfair treatment of the Turks in Greece? Guests: Giray Sadik Director of EU Research Centre at Ankara Yildirim Beyazit University Tudor Onea Assistant Professor at Bilkent University
August 6, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?