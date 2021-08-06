POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
A Year After the Beirut Blast, Lebanon Sinking Deeper Into Crisis
14:44
World
A Year After the Beirut Blast, Lebanon Sinking Deeper Into Crisis
A year ago, a massive explosion in Beirut killed over 200 people. It was thought that the event would usher in necessary reforms that would take Lebanon out of the political and economic crises. Instead, the situation has worsened to an extent that Lebanon is now heading towards failure. The country doesn't have a government, its economy is in a freefall, and with the recent Israeli airstrikes, the challenges do not seem to end. What will it take for Lebanon to come out of the crises? Guests: Lama Fakih Crisis and Conflict Director at Human Rights Watch Bachar El-Halabi Senior Geopolitical Analyst at ClipperData
August 6, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?