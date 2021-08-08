POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
26:00
World
Playback- The emotional price athletes pay to be at the top of their game
Playback- where we bring you up-to-date with the biggest and best stories of the week. And dive into global events around the world. One year on - Beirut is still reeling from the damage caused by a massive explosion at the city's port. The mental health of professional athletes takes centre stage at the Olympics. We'll tell you how Serbia has become a popular gateway to the rest of the world... And...how one man's face is causing a row between two Balkan neighbours.
August 8, 2021
