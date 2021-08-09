POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Monday is first anniversary of election that led to protests
02:58
World
Monday is first anniversary of election that led to protests
Monday is the first anniversary of election in #Belarus that led to a protest movement, and then a vicious crackdown by President Alexander Lukashenko. He claimed 80 percent of the votes, but opposition parties say the election was stolen. In the 12 months since, thousands of opposition activists have been arrested, thousands more have gone into exile. Lukashenko's government, supported by Russia, is tightening its grip on power, despite growing international sanctions. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
August 9, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?