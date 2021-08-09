World Share

Monday is first anniversary of election that led to protests

Monday is the first anniversary of election in #Belarus that led to a protest movement, and then a vicious crackdown by President Alexander Lukashenko. He claimed 80 percent of the votes, but opposition parties say the election was stolen. In the 12 months since, thousands of opposition activists have been arrested, thousands more have gone into exile. Lukashenko's government, supported by Russia, is tightening its grip on power, despite growing international sanctions. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.