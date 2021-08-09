POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Will the IPCC’s Report on Climate Change Force the World Into Action?
26:30
World
Will the IPCC’s Report on Climate Change Force the World Into Action?
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has, in its landmark report, made it unequivocally clear that every fraction of a degree is important. The report has highlighted the intensity of the climate crisis, but said that significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions could help the world avoid worse impacts. But, will the governments around the world listen? Can the world reach net-zero emissions? Guests: Peter Newman IPCC adviser and author Tom Evans Climate Diplomacy Researcher at E3G Javier Farje Journalist
August 9, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?