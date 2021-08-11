BizTech Share

UN climate report shows global heating accelerating | Money Talks

Humans are unequivocally causing global heating and some of the damage is irreversible. That's the sober conclusion of the world's largest ever climate report. The study by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warns extreme heatwaves, flooding and droughts will all become more frequent and intense. But scientists say a catastrophe can be avoided if the world acts fast. Sarah Morice reports. We spoke to Bob Ward in London. He's the Policy and Communications Director of the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at the London School of Economics and Political Science. #UNclimatereport #GlobalHeating #Droughts