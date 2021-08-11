Global vaccination campaigns boost BioNTech's earnings | Money Talks

BizTech Share

BioNTech swung to a massive profit in the second quarter. The German drug maker is set to deliver millions more of its pioneering coronavirus vaccine in the coming months, and it's lifted its sales forecast for the full year. That's as the global market for COVID-19 vaccines is expected to top 70 billion dollars, with giants BioNTech, Pfizer and Moderna on course to take the lion's share. We got more on this story from Ranjit Thomas in Raleigh, North Carolina. He's a Managing Partner at Spice Capital Advisors and has written extensively about Biontech. #GlobalVaccinations #BioNTech #Pfizer