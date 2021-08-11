World Share

Across The Balkans: Greece Wildfire Catastrophe | Ohrid’s Endangered Lake | Controversial Trade Zone

This past month has seen fires in North Macedonia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Montenegro, Kosovo, and Albania. But the worst affected place has been Greece. Across the Balkans looks into damage caused by the wildfires as the officials in Athens start counting the costs. Plus, Lake Ohrid, which lies on the border between Albania and North Macedonia faces threats of a different kind. It's been neglected, polluted and overdeveloped. As a result, it’s at risk of losing its prized World Heritage status. UNESCO has granted authorities two more years to turn things around before the UN agency lists it as an endangered site. Finally, we talk about the Open Balkan initiative, a controversial free trade zone. Serbia, North Macedonia and Albania have agreed to abolish border controls starting next year. It's a plan for regional cooperation, modelled off the EU's customs-free zone. Political analyst Redi Shehu tells us who benefits the most from this agreement. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ : http://trt.world/fvfp