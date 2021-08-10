POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey’s ‘Mesopotamia Brand’ to Showcase Ancient Wonders
The Anatolian peninsula has been a home to many civilisations. This is why modern-day Turkey hosts a treasure trove of ancient relics, which is of interest to many tourists and archaeologists. As Turkish archaeologists continue to uncover hidden secrets buried for centuries in southeastern Anatolia, Turkey looks at it as an opportunity to both promote and protect its ancient past. Strait Talk’s Ludovica Brignola reports.
August 10, 2021
