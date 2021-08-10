World Share

US Congressmen Propose Blocking Drone Technology Transfers to Turkey

Backed by known anti-Turkey groups, two US congressmen have written a letter to the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, calling for suspending the transfer of drone technology to Turkey. Relations between the two NATO allies are already at their lowest amid disputes on Ankara’s purchase of Russia’s S-400 defence system, leading to Turkey’s removal from the F-35 fighter jet programme. And this latest proposal, which has once again exposed how anti-Turkey lobbies are influencing US lawmakers, could be the latest setback in the already strained relationship between the two countries. Guests: Matthew Bryza Former US Ambassador Ali Demirdas Political Analyst