Turkey Aims to Boost Tourism in Southeastern Anatolia
13:17
World
The region of Mesopotamia has a lot to offer to all those interested in the civilisations of the past. It is a region where the world’s first civilisation emerged several thousand years ago and also where the earliest form of writing appeared. Northern Mesopotamia, which is geographically located in southeastern Anatolia, is easily accessible to tourists and archaeologists. To promote the region and to harness its full tourism potential, Turkey has launched a project called ‘Mesopotamia Brand’. Guests: Thomas Zimmermann Associate Professor at Bilkent University Mehmet Uncu General Manager of Sanliurfa Tourism Development
August 10, 2021
