New Yorkers go without enough food despite economic recovery | Money Talks
Cars lining up for kilometres outside food banks across the US were a common sight in the early days of the pandemic. More than a year later, even as the economy recovers and businesses begin re-hiring, the need for emergency food assistance remains high. Kyoko Gasha visits a food pantry and mobile market in New York City. #NewYork #EconomicRecovery #EmergencyFoodAssistance
August 11, 2021
