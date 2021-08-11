POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is the Taliban ready for a political solution in Afghanistan?
04:00
World
Is the Taliban ready for a political solution in Afghanistan?
Diplomatic efforts to end the crisis have resumed in Doha. The Afghan government, the US and several other countries have sent envoys to Qatar to meet with Taliban leadership. They want the group to stop its military offensive and negotiate a political settlement. TRT World asks Habiba Sarabi from the Afghan Peace Negotiations Team whether the Taliban can be trusted. #Afghanistan #Doha #AfghanPeaceTalks
August 11, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?