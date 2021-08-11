POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How Significant Is Israeli Foreign Minister’s Visit to Morocco?
25:45
World
How Significant Is Israeli Foreign Minister’s Visit to Morocco?
Yair Lapid landed in Morocco in what was the first visit to the country by an Israeli minister since 2003. The visit comes in the backdrop of Morocco normalising ties with Israel following the signing of the Abraham Accords. Former US President Donald Trump had called the normalisation of ties between Morocco and Israel a massive breakthrough for peace in the Middle East. But many Palestinians said they felt betrayed. Now, how important is this visit for Morocco and what does it mean for the Middle East? Who is going to benefit from this relationship? Guests: Ran Bar-Yoshafat Deputy Director of Kohelet Policy Forum Yasmina Abouzzohour Visiting Fellow at the Brookings Institution Nadim Houry Executive Director of Arab Reform Initiative
August 11, 2021
