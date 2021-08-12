BizTech Share

US Senate approves $1 trillion infrastructure spending plan | Money Talks

The US Senate has approved a plan to spend $1 trillion to fix the country's infrastructure. It's also set the wheels in motion for allocating another $3.5 trillion for expanding health and social care support, tax breaks and climate initiatives. President Joe Biden says the bills will create millions of jobs and boost the economy. But as Mobin Nasir reports, both bills are likely to face opposition in the House of Representatives. And that could delay support for those who need it most. #USSenate #JoeBiden #InfrastructurePlan