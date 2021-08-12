POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey experiences YouTuber boom amid pandemic restrictions | Money Talks
07:29
BizTech
Turkey experiences YouTuber boom amid pandemic restrictions | Money Talks
Turkey is in the middle of a YouTube boom. Pandemic lockdowns have driven millions of people to the platform in search of entertainment, making it one of most-visited websites in the country. Competition is also heating up, with content creators spending big to make sure their channels look professional. Paolo Montecillo has more. For more on the Youtube boom in Turkey, we were joined by Demet Tuncer. She's an award winning actress, singer and Digital Content Producer, and joined us from Istanbul. #ContentCreation #YouTuber #PandemicRestrictions
August 12, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?