POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Concerns Grow Over Taliban’s Reach in Afghanistan
26:15
World
Concerns Grow Over Taliban’s Reach in Afghanistan
The fighting between the Taliban and the Afghan government continues and Afghan civilians are caught in the crossfire. More than a thousand civilians have been killed and the UN warns the country is facing a humanitarian crisis. Concerns that the Taliban will advance its control into urban centres continue to grow. Guests: Javid Faisal Adviser to Afghanistan's National Security Council Adam Weinstein Former US Marine and Research Fellow at the Quincy Institute Asad Durrani Former head of Pakistan's intelligence agency (ISI)
August 12, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?