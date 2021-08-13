Lebanese central bank removes fuel subsidies despite crisis | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Thousands are protesting in Lebanon against the central bank's decision to remove fuel subsidies. The bank says the move is a necessary cost-cutting measure, but for citizens, it's just another burden for people already suffering food, medicine, and energy shortages. The Lebanese central bank says it spent more than 800 million dollars on fuel subsidies last month alone. This has drained foreign currency reserves, which now stand at 15 billion dollars, down from 40 billion in 2016. We got more on this from Linda Tamim who joined us from Beirut. #Lebanon #EconomicCrisis #FuelShortage
August 13, 2021
