POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Are Social Restrictions the Way Forward to Discourage Vaccine Hesitancy?
03:01
World
Are Social Restrictions the Way Forward to Discourage Vaccine Hesitancy?
In the UK, France, and Germany, anti-vaxxers are protesting against the issuance of COVID-19 vaccine passes to access places. While there have been no such protests in Turkey so far, the country still has a chunk of population unsure about the safety of vaccines. In order to encourage vaccinations and reach the 70 percent mass immunity target, Turkish authorities are considering to produce proof of vaccine as a mandatory requirement to enter certain spaces. Strait Talk’s Ludovica Brignola reports.
August 13, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?