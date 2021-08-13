World Share

Why Are People Still Unwilling to Get COVID-19 Vaccines?

Turkey's fast-paced COVID-19 vaccination drive has seen it administering more than 75 million jabs. So far at least 31 million people have been fully vaccinated. But like other countries around the world, there are people who are not sure about getting the vaccines, despite the easy availability. So what needs to be done to convince people to get vaccinated? Guests: Alexandra Sicotte Levesque Team Lead of Community Engagement at IFRC Serhat Unal Professor at Hacettepe University