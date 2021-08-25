World Share

Is the Western Balkans ready for borderless travel?

Serbia, Albania and North Macedonia aim to launch their own border-free travel and business zone - dubbed the ‘mini-schengen’ zone. In a bid to speed up their accession to the European union. Could this zone help boost economic recovery and foreign investment in the region? And if, so why are Kosovo, Bosnia and Montenegro against the idea? Guests: Strahinja Subotic Researcher at the European Policy Centre Simonida Kacarska Director of the European Policy Institute Bekim Collaku Former Minister of European Integration of Kosovo