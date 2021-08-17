POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Thousands attempt to flee country after Taliban takeover | Money Talks
The takeover of Afghanistan is complete. Twenty years after a US-led invasion removed the Taliban from power, the group is back in control. It says there will be no revenge, and it's told Afghans to stay in their homes while a new government is formed. But many people fear for their lives and livelihoods and are trying to flee the country. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, Torek Farhadi joins me from Geneva. He was an economic adviser to former Afghan president Hamid Karzai, as well as the then finance minister and now ousted president Ashraf Ghani. #Taliban #Afghanistan #AfghanEconomy
August 17, 2021
