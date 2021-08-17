POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Women fear return to repressive regime and loss of freedom | Money Talks
04:50
BizTech
Women fear return to repressive regime and loss of freedom | Money Talks
The return of Taliban rule in Afghanistan is not only raising concerns of a full-blown humanitarian and refugee crisis, it's also sparking fears that the progress made over 20 years to improve the lives and rights of women could be wiped out overnight. The Taliban says it will give women the freedom to work and go to school, but as Laila Humairah reports, what's been happening on the ground is raising concerns. Mariam Wardak is the founder of Her Afghanistan, an organisation dedicated to the advancement of Afghan women. She explains how women in the country are feeling about the Taliban's return to power. #AfghanWomen #Equality #WomenRights
August 17, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?