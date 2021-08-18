World Share

Croatia Plans To Put Nikola Tesla on Future Euro Coins

Croatia’s planned Eurozone entry date draws near and the country expects to introduce the Euro by 2023. Plans to put Nikola Tesla on the future coins has sparked debate between Serbs and Croats over Tesla’s national identity. Across The Balkans’ Mirna Brekalo reports from Zagreb. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp