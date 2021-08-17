World Share

How Will the West Respond to the Taliban?

20 years after the US-led invasion of Afghanistan, the Taliban has swiftly taken over the country and dissolved the Ashraf Ghani-led administration. How will the West react? Will the US and its allies now attempt to work with the same group they fought for two decades? Guests: Emran Feroz Founder of Drone Memorial Elisabeth Braw Senior Research Fellow at the Royal United Services Institute Jeffrey Stacey Former Senior Advisor to the US State Department