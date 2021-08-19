Tropical depression lashes Haiti's quake-hit southern coast | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
A tropical depression has hit Haiti, complicating rescue efforts just days after a powerful earthquake battered the impoverished nation. The depression has been downgraded to a storm but heavy rains and strong winds continue to lash areas still dealing with the aftermath of the disaster. At least 1,400 people died in Saturday's quake and that death toll is expected to rise as search teams reach remote areas. Natasha Hussain reports. Victoria Ward joined us from Panama. She's Save the Children's Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean. #Haiti #Earthquake #Aftermath
August 19, 2021
