Wealthy countries continue to dip into COVAX supplies
COVAX was supposed to be a COVID-19 safety net for the developing world - a global alliance to ensure poorer countries would have equal access to vaccines and not be outbid by the purchasing power of the rich. In reality, it's also become a crutch to prop up stockpiles in developed countries, where poor planning has left governments scrambling for supplies. Dr Mohga Kamal-Yanni from The People's Vaccine Alliance explains. #COVAX
August 18, 2021
