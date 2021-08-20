POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Afghanistan: Biden's Blunder. Why Kabul Is Worse Than Saigon
Afghanistan: Biden’s Blunder. Why Kabul Is Worse Than Saigon
Joe Biden sold himself to the American people as a foreign policy heavyweight during the election last year and claimed President Trump was ruining America’s reputation abroad. The liberal media, academics and pundits backed him to the hilt and suggested things could only get better under Biden. How wrong they were. The Taliban is now in control of Afghanistan and Americans are fleeing the capital Kabul. People are comparing these chaotic scenes to the fall of Saigon in 1975 when U.S. forces fled Vietnam. So what does the Biden administration and his mainstream media allies do now? Well they’re blaming everyone but themselves. Guests: Torek Farhadi Former Afghan Government Adviser Barry Pavel Senior Vice President at the Atlantic Council Fazelhaq Haqmal US Army Afghan War Veteran Gerry Berry Former US Marine Helicopter Pilot
August 20, 2021
