Biden: First priority is to get Americans out of Kabul
02:04
World
Biden: First priority is to get Americans out of Kabul
US President Joe Biden has continued to defend his administration's decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan. This comes as another 11-thousand people were airlifted out of Kabul airport over the weekend, bringing the total number of evacuees to 28-thousand since August 14. And while the president insisted that Americans in Afghanistan remain the priority, US officials still have no headcount when it comes to their citizens. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports. #Withdrawal #Biden
August 23, 2021
