07:24
UN: The COVID-19 pandemic is raising the specter of modern slavery | Money Talks
As the world marks Slavery Remembrance Day, national lockdowns and the inability to travel have increased the risks of exploitation of vulnerable groups. UK-based NGO Minority Rights Group says regulation, prosecutions and punishments of modern slavery have been disrupted or delayed during the pandemic. Many governments have relaxed or suspended labour and social protections to cope with the economic fallout. And that's left workers vulnerable to abuse. #COVID19 #ModernSlavery #Pandemic
August 24, 2021
