Pressure on US President Biden to extend Afghan deadline
02:10
World
Pressure on US President Biden to extend Afghan deadline
Meanwhile the pressure continues to mount on the Biden administration - as thousands of people are still in immediate need of evacuation out of #Afghanistan. The US is hoping to complete all operations by the end of this month - but the UK wants to extend that deadline after they identified thousands more people they wanted to get out of the country. TRT World's Yunus Paksoy reports from Washington.
August 24, 2021
