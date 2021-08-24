August 24, 2021
02:10
Pressure on US President Biden to extend Afghan deadline
Meanwhile the pressure continues to mount on the Biden administration - as thousands of people are still in immediate need of evacuation out of #Afghanistan. The US is hoping to complete all operations by the end of this month - but the UK wants to extend that deadline after they identified thousands more people they wanted to get out of the country. TRT World's Yunus Paksoy reports from Washington.
