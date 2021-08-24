POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey Sets Goals to Become a Self-sufficient Military Force
02:54
World
Turkey Sets Goals to Become a Self-sufficient Military Force
Turkey has its eyes set on becoming one of the world's military powerhouses. The country's booming defence industry has laid the foundation to produce some of the world’s most effective weapons. And that’s translating into rising exports. Between 2015 and 2020, its defence exports grew by 86 percent, making Turkey the 13th largest arms exporter in the world. Strait Talk's Ludovica Brignola reports.
August 24, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?