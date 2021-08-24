POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Life and History of Moldova’s Autonomous Region of Gagauzia
Across the Balkans takes you to the northeastern edge of the Balkan peninsula, to Moldova’s autonomous region of Gagauzia, home to the Gagauz people. They're a small Turkic minority group, and speak a language close to Turkish. Their rights and autonomy are protected by Moldova's constitution, but their tiny region is caught between Russia, the EU and Turkey, all vying for influence. TRT World Correspondent Andrew Hopkins explains. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
August 24, 2021
