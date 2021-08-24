POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey Shows Off Its Military Muscle at Istanbul Arms Expo
12:46
World
Turkey Shows Off Its Military Muscle at Istanbul Arms Expo
Turkey recently unveiled its latest military hardware at an international arms fair in Istanbul. Showcasing its drones, radars, and helicopters, Turkey’s defence companies are hoping to become major players in the global arms industry. Already the 13th largest defence exporter, and 4th biggest drone producer, Turkey also has big ambitions to become a self-sufficient military force. We look at the steps it is taking. Guests: Serdar Demir Vice President of Turkish Aerospace Industries Elisabeth Braw Senior Fellow at American Enterprise Institute
August 24, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?