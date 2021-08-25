August 25, 2021
02:19
02:19
Hakainde Hichilema promises to pull economy out of crisis | Money Talks
Zambia's veteran opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has been sworn in as the new president. Hichilema won what observers say was a peaceful election. But with the country facing its worst economic crisis in decades, Zambians expect him to follow through on his promises for change and to do it quickly. TRT World's Irem Koca has more. #HakaindeHichilema #ZambiaElections #ZambiaEconomy
