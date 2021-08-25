Trial begins for 19 people accused of embezzling Mozambique's state funds | Money Talks

BizTech Share

Mozambique is one of the world's poorest countries, and efforts to boost its economy suffered a major setback after the discovery in 2016 of a massive corruption scandal. Two billion dollars that were meant to help those most in need, were siphoned off. Now 19 former government officials, including those from the highest reaches of power, are on trial Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, Agnes Gitau joined us from London. She's managing partner at GBS Africa, an advisory services firm focused on the continent's economic and political issues. #Mozambique #StateFunds #Corruption