POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
World Bank pulls out staff, halts aid to Afghanistan | Money Talks
08:51
BizTech
World Bank pulls out staff, halts aid to Afghanistan | Money Talks
The World Bank has become the latest organisation to halt aid to Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control of the country. The financial institution says it's concerned about the country's development prospects, especially for women. The move follows similar announcements by the International Monetary Fund and many governments. And as Mobin Nasir reports, stopping aid could leave millions of Afghans facing starvation and severe economic hardships. For more, we spoke to Torek Farhadi in Geneva. He's a former adviser to the World Bank, International Monetary Fund and the Afghan government. #WorldBank #Afghanistan #EconomicAid
August 26, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?