US House of Representatives passes $3.5T budget plan | Money Talks

US President Joe Biden has praised lawmakers in the House of Representatives after they voted in fovour of advancing his multi-trillion dollar domestic agenda. The vote is the first step toward drafting Biden's 3.5 trillion dollar plan to expand social programs in the country. Lawmakers also agreed to vote on a one trillion dollar infrastructure bill which has already been passed by the Senate. Earlier this month, Biden signed an executive order with a goal of making 50% of new vehicles sold by 2030 zero-emission. But the widespread adoption of electric vehicles will require an accessible, nationwide network of charging stations. Kyoko Gasha has more. Joann Weiner, is an associate professor of economics and the Director of the Applied Economics graduate programme at the George Washington University. She joined us now from Washington DC.