POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Will Russia ever end its occupation of Crimea?
26:00
World
Will Russia ever end its occupation of Crimea?
DESCRIPTION: "Russia’s build-up of its military strength in Crimea since it annexed the peninsula seven years ago gives some credence to its boast that it’s now the dominant power in the Black Sea.". So why would it give-up this possible pre-eminence? A Ukrainian summit aims to put the issue back on the international agenda. But is Moscow listening at all? And is any amount of outside pressure going to change the situation? GUESTS: Vyacheslav Matuzov Former Russian Diplomat Pavel Havlicek Research Fellow at AMO Research Center Rustem Umerov Member of Ukraine Parliament Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
August 26, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?