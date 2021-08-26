World Share

Will Russia ever end its occupation of Crimea?

DESCRIPTION: "Russia’s build-up of its military strength in Crimea since it annexed the peninsula seven years ago gives some credence to its boast that it’s now the dominant power in the Black Sea.". So why would it give-up this possible pre-eminence? A Ukrainian summit aims to put the issue back on the international agenda. But is Moscow listening at all? And is any amount of outside pressure going to change the situation? GUESTS: Vyacheslav Matuzov Former Russian Diplomat Pavel Havlicek Research Fellow at AMO Research Center Rustem Umerov Member of Ukraine Parliament Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.