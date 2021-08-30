POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Aaliyah Author Defends Book
08:48
World
Aaliyah Author Defends Book
Author Kathy Iandoli tells Showcase that the idea she's profiting off of Aaliyah's death is offensive. The controversy started when Aaliyah's mother made the accusation. She says the book Baby Girl: Better Known as Aaliyah, was being promoted at her daughter's resting place. She says it forced her to cancel the memorial for the 20th anniversary of the singer's death. Kathy Iandoli, Author of ‘Baby Girl: Better Known as Aaliyah’ 00:44 #Aaliyah #Artist #Singer #KathyIandoli #BabyGirl
August 30, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?