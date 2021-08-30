World Share

Aaliyah Author Defends Book

Author Kathy Iandoli tells Showcase that the idea she's profiting off of Aaliyah's death is offensive. The controversy started when Aaliyah's mother made the accusation. She says the book Baby Girl: Better Known as Aaliyah, was being promoted at her daughter's resting place. She says it forced her to cancel the memorial for the 20th anniversary of the singer's death. Kathy Iandoli, Author of ‘Baby Girl: Better Known as Aaliyah’ 00:44 #Aaliyah #Artist #Singer #KathyIandoli #BabyGirl