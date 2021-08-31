POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Venezuelans find innovative ways to survive fuel shortage | Money Talks
Venezuelans find innovative ways to survive fuel shortage | Money Talks
Venezuela sits on the world's largest proven oil reserves, yet its ability to produce fuel has been severely hampered by mismanagement, corruption and international sanctions. Motorists have to queue for hours to fill-up and many people who rely on motorised equipment for their livelihoods are being forced to innovate to survive the chronic fuel shortages. Mobin Nasir reports. #FuelSupplies #Venezuela #OilProduction
August 31, 2021
