07:53
BizTech
Women fear denial of rights, freedoms under Taliban rule | Money Talks
As a massive civilian evacuation effort comes to an end in Afghanistan, women, and girls who remain behind face an uncertain future. From classrooms to the workplace, the country has taken great strides towards gender equality since the Taliban was overthrown two decades ago. But as Floyd Cush reports, that progress is under threat. We got more on this with Mariam Wardak. She's the founder of Her Afghanistan, an organization dedicated to the advancement of young Afghan women. She joins me from Washington DC. #Taliban #WomensRights #GenderEquality
August 31, 2021
