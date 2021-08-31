POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Taliban's Leadership and their approach to the media
The Taliban's Leadership and their approach to the media
The Taliban are back in control of Afghanistan and they're on a PR blitz. Their main messages seem to be that they won’t go looking for revenge and will give amnesty to their erstwhile enemies. They’ve also promised that women will have full rights within the limits of Islamic law and they’ve pledged not to allow any terrorist groups to stage attacks from their soil. So, can they be trusted? Well first you need to know who you’re dealing with... CLICK HERE FOR FULL SHOW: https://youtu.be/yYQcUQNDSYQ
August 31, 2021
