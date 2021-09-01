POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
President Erdogan's First Visit to Montenegro
President Erdogan's First Visit to Montenegro
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made his fist visit to to fellow NATO member Montenegro on Saturday August 28. It was his second stop on his trip of two Western Balkan countries. Erdogan and President of Montenegro Milo Djukanovic announced that even though their economies have been weakened by the COVID pandemic, their joint goal is to increase investments and exports up to $225 million. President Erdogan's visit also comes at a time when religious tensions in Montenegro are high. His message was one of peace and unity. TRT World journalist Mirjana Miladinovic reports from Podgorica. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
September 1, 2021
