World Share

Across The Balkans: Afghan Refugees Arrive in Albania | Turkey’s Balkans Visit | Montenegro Protests

Balkan nations have given shelter to hundreds of Afghan refugees who've fled the Taliban takeover in their homeland. Albania, Kosovo and North Macedonia are all temporarily housing Afghans. Klaudija Karaboli was there when the first group landed in Tirana. Plus, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has visited Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro at a time of increased tension in both countries. Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik suggested Erdogan could mediate the boycott crisis. And President Erdogan made his first ever visit to fellow NATO member Montenegro, as Mirjana Miladinovic reports from Podgorica. We get analysis from experts in both capitals – Adnan Huskic and Ljubomir Filipovic. We also ask about the controversy over the upcoming inauguration of the new head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro, with Metropolitan Bishop Joanikije II not recognisingMontenegro's independence from Serbia. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp